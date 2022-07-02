Watch Now
Person barricaded in Henrico home fired at officers, Crime Insider sources say

Neighbors heard shots in house, saw movers diving from windows
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 11:47:25-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are responding to a shooting and barricade situation in an eastern Henrico County neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Crime Insider Sources.

Officers were called to the 7600 block of Phillips Wood Drive for reports of a shooting just after 9:35 a.m.

290794179_562538798714338_5290436594469109599_n.jpg

Neighbors told WTVR CBS 6 that they heard shots in the house and saw movers diving out of the windows.

barricade.jpg

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that whoever is in house fired at officers arriving on the scene and that those officers had to take cover.

"It's still a very active situation," reporter Maggi Marshall said in a report on Facebook around 11:45 a.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

