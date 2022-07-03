2 bodies found in Henrico home; man in custody after 9-hour standoff

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The bodies of two women were found inside the home where a nearly nine-hour barricade situation took place in a Henrico County neighborhood Saturday.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 6:25 p.m. when he walked out of the eastern Henrico home while on the phone with police.

When officers entered the home, they discovered the bodies of the two women.

"The Henrico County Police Criminal Investigations team is on scene and will take over the investigation of this double homicide going into the evening hours," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

Police previously said the believed the standoff was a domestic-related.

Police were called to the 7600 block of Phillips Wood Drive for reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that someone in the house fired at officers arriving on the scene and that those officers had to take cover.

"The responding officers secured the area and waited for additional resources," a police spokesperson said. "No first responders have been injured."

That spokesperson, who said shots were fired both inside and from the home, said police believed more than one person was inside the home.

Neighbors told WTVR CBS 6 that they saw people they described as movers dive from the windows after they heard shots fired from within the home.

Police later said those two people were not injured.

"Police have spoken to the individuals and are working on learning more about what transpired this morning," officers said.

"It's still a very active situation," reporter Maggi Marshall said in a report on Facebook around 11:45 a.m.

As of 3:30 p.m., first responders from Henrico Police, Henrico Fire, Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and the Metro-Richmond Flying Squad remained on the scene.

Officials previously said negotiators were working to make contact with the suspect.

"The safety of our first responders and area neighbors is paramount, and police will continue our negotiation efforts," officials wrote.

Earlier officers asked residents along Phillips Woods "remain inside their residence."

Police thanked neighbors for their "hospitality and understanding" as the various law enforcement agencies worked together.

"Henrico Police works closely with all parties involved to include the family in the preliminary stages of these tragic scenes," officials said. "Additional details will be forthcoming as they become available."

