4 pets dead after fire at 2-story Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY Va. — A fire damaged a home in Chesterfield County on Sunday morning, killing four pets and displacing the two people who live there.

Firefighters responded to multiple emergency calls around 10:30 a.m. at a two-story house in the 1100 block of Blossomwood Road, according to officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The two residents escaped without injuries and the American Red Cross is providing assistance to them.

However, fire officials said four pets died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

