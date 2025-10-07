Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police searching for suspect after man shot during argument in Petersburg

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 7, 2025
PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are searching for a man in connection to a recent homicide.

Monday, police announced that arrest warrants had been issued for Prince Moore Jr. in connection to the shooting death of Tyron R. Clanton.

Crime Insider sources say Clanton was shot during an argument.

When police arrived on scene, they found Clanton critically injured. He later died at the hospital.

Moore is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers by calling 804-861-1212 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

