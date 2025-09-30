Man shot in the back after argument in Petersburg, Crime Insider sources say

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was shot in the back after an argument broke out in Petersburg, according to Crime Insider sources.

Petersburg Police confirmed on social media that a shooting occured in the 1900 block of E. Washington Street on Monday evening.

Contact Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222 if you have any information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube