Man charged with first-degree murder after Petersburg shooting leaves another dead

PETERSBURG, Va. — Nearly a week after two people were shot in Petersburg, police have announced an arrest in the investigation.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Aug. 12, in the 400 block of Terrace Avenue.

According to police, both people who were shot were taken to area hospitals for treatment. In a Monday night update, police said that one of them, identified as Jamar Wilson, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The other person who was shot, identified as Keniard Deonta Sarcez Watson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

"No other suspects are being sought in this incident," police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.