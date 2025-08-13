Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Petersburg double shooting, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — Two people were shot in Petersburg on Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Terrace Avenue, which is not far from Interstate 95.

Police said one person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the other person who was shot has not been released.

"Please avoid the area at this time as we conduct our investigation," police said on Facebook late Tuesday night.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have any information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or leave a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

