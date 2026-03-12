Petersburg launches citywide pothole repair campaign

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg Department of Public Works Street Operations has launched a citywide effort to tackle potholes, with crews working across all seven wards to repair roads.

The city is asking residents to help by noting the street name and nearby landmarks, taking a photo, and reporting the issue. Officials say they have already seen a flood of responses from locals.

"The great thing about it is that our community has been, they've really partnered well with us, and they're reporting it daily. But as I drive around I see them as well. And our staff, we have, every city employee is empowered to call and say, 'Hey, I've seen a pothole here or a pothole there,' and that filters back into our public works department. And Mr. Harris, who is our great director, he manages that and gets it done," Kenneth Miller, deputy city manager, said.

The city also says it has new trucks and new training methods to fill potholes this year. While the city would like to resurface roads, officials say the costs to do so are large.

Residents can report a pothole by calling the Petersburg Streets Department at 804-733-2415 or by using the report a concern button here.

