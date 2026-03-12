Petersburg police officers equipped with first aid kits funded by new nonprofit foundation

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police officers are now carrying first aid kits funded through a newly created nonprofit — the Petersburg Police and Community Foundation — after a $5,000 donation from the local Walmart store.

Police officers are almost always the first on scene during emergencies. Once they secure an area, they often wait for EMS to arrive. The new kits are designed to bridge that gap.

Chief Travis Christian said the kits will make a difference in critical moments.

"During those time periods, where seconds count, where seconds can save a life, we're able to jump in with the help of these kits and started rendering proper first aid until EMS can respond," Christian said.

Captain Larry Mann described the contents of the small red pouches, highlighting what he called the most important item inside.

"Once we open the kit ... will be the CAT Tourniquet. We probably would utilize these more than anything, for individuals who have extremities or some part of their limb that is bleeding," Mann said.

The kits also include equipment for more severe injuries.

"Then of course, the Chest Seal, if someone is shot in the chest, we have the ability to put the vent on there as well," Mann said.

Victor Little, of the Petersburg Police Foundation, emphasized the broader value of the donation.

"These things are life saving tools that can save a life of an officer or save the life of someone in the street who may be in harms way," Little said.

Deone Harvey, general manager of the Petersburg Walmart store, said the donation reflects the store's commitment to the community.

"Let's just say they're the first person at the scene, while we're waiting on EMS to arrive, you know, they can be able to probably save a life or just maintain until EMS gets there," Harvey said.

Now that the kits have been distributed, officers will receive training on how to use the various items inside.

