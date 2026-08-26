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Petersburg Police asking for the public's help locating missing 21-year-old man

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PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is asking for the public's help locating Aaron Javier Cruz, 21. Police say he was last seen in the 200 block of Medical Park Boulevard on August 14 around 4:30 p.m.

Crux is 5'7" and 130 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green gown and black jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PBP at 804-732-4222 or submit tips through the P3tips app.

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  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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