Petersburg Police asking for the public's help locating missing 21-year-old man

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is asking for the public's help locating Aaron Javier Cruz, 21. Police say he was last seen in the 200 block of Medical Park Boulevard on August 14 around 4:30 p.m.

Crux is 5'7" and 130 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green gown and black jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PBP at 804-732-4222 or submit tips through the P3tips app.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.