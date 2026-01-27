Petersburg parking lot transforms into impromptu ice rink

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg parking lot undergoing renovation became an unexpected ice skating destination, as freezing temperatures transformed the construction site into a makeshift winter wonderland.

The City of Petersburg is currently redoing several parking lots in Old Towne Petersburg in preparation for the city's new courthouse.

However, the recent cold snap created nearly perfect ice conditions for skating.

Eri Hiraldo took advantage of the unusual opportunity, spending about 30 minutes skating on the frozen surface before heading to work.

"I'm not a skater but, I just gave it a shot," Hiraldo said.

Despite the unconventional skating surface, Hiraldo found the conditions surprisingly manageable.

"Some areas are pretty rocky but for the most part, it was like, available to just skate on. And I just did my best," Hiraldo said.



