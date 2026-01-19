Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Petersburg holds second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade

RICHMOND, Va. — Petersburg celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with a parade that began on Pocahontas Island and crossed the MLK Jr. Bridge into the city.

The parade route continued up Washington Street to the Petersburg Public Library, with participants honoring the civil rights leader's enduring impact on the community.

The Honorable Judge Roger Gregory from Petersburg served as the parade marshal for the celebration.

This marks the second year Petersburg has held the parade to commemorate King's legacy.

The city holds a unique distinction in Martin Luther King Jr. Day history as Petersburg was the first locality in the nation to officially celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.

