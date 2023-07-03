3 men, including a father and son, arrested for shooting at Petersburg McDonald's

PETERSBURG, Va. — Three men, including a father and his son, were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last Friday night at the McDonald's located at 2139 South Crater Road.

Petersburg Police said they've arrested 18-year-old Jamari King of Petersburg and charged him with aggravated assault. His father, 37-year-old Devon King of Petersburg, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

18-year-old William Brown of Petersburg was also arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting in a public place.

The incident began around 7 p.m. on June 30. Police were called to the fast food restaurant for reports of shots fired.

One victim was taken to a local hospital and is considered to be in stable condition, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.