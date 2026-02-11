Petersburg firefighters rescue child from early morning house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — Petersburg Fire Rescue and EMS responded to a house fire on Grigg Street early Wednesday morning, successfully rescuing a child and a family dog from the burning home.

All units were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. for the residential structure fire. The first unit to arrive found a two-story home with smoke showing and confirmed an active fire.

"A child was assisted out of the structure shortly after arrival," according to Petersburg Fire Rescue and EMS. One dog was also located and safely removed from the house.

A water supply was quickly secured from a hydrant located directly across the street from the residence. The quick hydrant connection allowed crews to maintain continuous suppression efforts and prevented the fire from spreading to the second floor.

The incident was brought under control and fully extinguished in less than 20 minutes from initial dispatch, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

