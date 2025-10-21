Police make arrest after June homicide in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police have made an arrest months after a homicide in Petersburg.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, T'Assir Scott, 25, was arrested in North Carolina in October.

Scott was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Tuesday, June 3, in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

Police said Scott was arrested in Catawba County, North Carolina, in collaboration with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and local law enforcement.

Scott is charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

