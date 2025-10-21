Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police make arrest after June homicide in Petersburg

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 21, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 21, 2025
Posted

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police have made an arrest months after a homicide in Petersburg.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, T'Assir Scott, 25, was arrested in North Carolina in October.

Scott was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Tuesday, June 3, in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

Police said Scott was arrested in Catawba County, North Carolina, in collaboration with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and local law enforcement.

Scott is charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone