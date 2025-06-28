Petersburg police searching for homicide suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are searching for a suspect in connection to a recent homicide.

According to police, T'Assir Kobi Scott is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Tuesday, June 3, in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

Scott is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 804-732-4222 or contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

