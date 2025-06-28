Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Petersburg police searching for homicide suspect

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 27, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 27, 2025
PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are searching for a suspect in connection to a recent homicide.

According to police, T'Assir Kobi Scott is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on Tuesday, June 3, in the 2300 block of Navajo Court.

Scott is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 804-732-4222 or contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

