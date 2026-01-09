City of Petersburg gifts exiting first lady Suzanne Youngkin a shelter puppy

PETERSBURG, Va. — The City of Petersburg gave exiting first lady Suzanne Youngkin a puppy as a parting gift on Friday morning.

The gift was presented as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, accompanied by his wife, made likely be his final official visit to Petersburg.

"First lady Suzanne Youngkin has done so much to help animals here in Petersburg, and this right here is a token you'll always remember, Peter," Mayor Sam Parham said. "We have a wonderful animal shelter that's being built and thank you, first lady Suzanne Youngkin, for helping spearhead that."

CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil caught up with the first lady after the big surprise. She said Peter is a pomeranian and came from the Petersburg Animal Shelter.

"I'm so happy about that surprise," she said. "Sometimes, God just laughs at us and he just says, 'I'm gonna keep pouring it on,' and today was emotional for us. This has been a place where we have spent disproportionate amounts of time, and to have a little fluffy friend who's a constant reminder of this sweet city is very special."

Wayne asked if the governor was excited to add another furry friend to the Youngkin family.

"The governor is funny," Suzanne Youngkin said. "The governor will pretend as if he has no interest in these small little lovable dogs, and then I find him curled up with them all the time. So I have a feeling Peter will have a very, very big fan in our home."

