State police ID 2 men killed in fiery crash that ignited Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. — The Virginia State Police has identified the two men who died in a fiery crash in Petersburg last weekend.

The crash happened when a Tesla with a driver and three passengers led police on a chase traveling down the Boulevard in Colonial Heights into Petersburg. Colonial Heights police said the vehicle reached speeds over 70 mph, more than double the posted 25 and 30 mph.

The Tesla ultimately crashed into a tree along Marshall Street and caught fire, which spread to a home. The driver and one passenger were killed. Two backseat passengers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Watch: Petersburg neighbors call for change after deadly Tesla crash

Petersburg neighbors call for change after deadly Tesla crash: 'The city needs to do something'

State police identified the driver as Amani Pollydore, 23, of Brooklyn, New York. The passenger who died was identified as Demetrius Harris, 22, of Brooklyn, New York.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to state police.

The Virginia State Police is assisting the Colonial Heights Police Department in the investigation, which is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

