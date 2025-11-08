2 killed, 2 hurt after speeding Tesla hits tree, catches fire and ignites Petersburg home, police say

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a speeding Tesla crashed into a tree and caught fire, igniting a nearby home in Petersburg early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Colonial Heights Police said an officer clocked the Tesla at speeds over 70 mph in a 30 mph zone on the Boulevard around 1:20 a.m.

"The officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle, however, the vehicle failed to yield and continued into the City of Petersburg on South Adams Street," officials said.

Police said the driver lost control and hit a tree "less than a mile from where the officer witnessed the violation."

The Tesla burst into flames after the crash and the fire spread to a home in the 20 block of Marshall Street.

Petersburg firefighters responded and put out both the vehicle fire and the house fire.

Two people in the Tesla were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two others inside the car were taken to area hospitals. There has been no word on the extent of their injuries.

No one inside the home was injured, police said.

Colonial Heights Police said the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident at the department's request.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

