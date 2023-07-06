Petersburg Police investigating shooting on Crater Road

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police investigated a shooting near Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes early Thursday morning.

Petersburg Police said they were in the 1000 block area of South Crater Road around 3 a.m. and asked the public to avoid the area.

No details are available about the number of victims or their condition at this time.

To submit a tip to officers regarding this investigation, you can go to p3tips.com or download the P3tips app to your phone. You can also call Crimesolvers at (804) 861-1212.

