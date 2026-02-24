Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All 9 Petersburg schools earn VDOE Community School designation

PETERSBURG, Va. — All nine Petersburg City Public Schools have earned the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) Community School designation, which the department says recognizes schools that “intentionally form strong partnerships with families and the community to prepare each student for success."

According to VDOE, the designation requires a "rigorous" application process. Around 60 Virginia schools across 13 divisions have earned the recognition.

PCPS said all of their schools also contain Communities In Schools programs.

“In PCPS, we cherish our partnership with Communities In Schools Tri Cities for their unwavering support and the valuable resources provided to our students and families," said Superintendent Yolonda Brown. "Our goal is to provide our students with various learning opportunities so that they graduate with a life filled with choices. I want to thank the VDOE for their acknowledgement of our prioritization of student success by designating our sites as Community Schools."

