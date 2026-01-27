Petersburg opens 'life-saving' 24-hour warming center at bus station during freezing temperatures

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg has converted its bus station into a 24-hour comfort station, providing shelter for residents without homes during this week's sub-freezing temperatures.

The city opened the station around the clock for the first time last Saturday, expanding beyond its typical daytime-only warming and cooling services that have been available since 2010.

Jerome Harris and his wife have been using the comfort station after a fire destroyed their Kirkham Street home last week.

"We've been sleeping in an abandoned truck due to the fire... we lost everything we owned. We don't have no where to stay," Harris said. "Last night was very comfortable... it means a lot to me and my wife to be able to sleep here last night."

Robert Johnson, who has used the station for shelter for two days, called the decision to keep it open life-saving.

"I'm glad they did open this, won't for that, I'd be running from place to place and you get tired of that all day long," Johnson said.

While the bus station isn't a typical shelter, the city is providing essentials including snacks, water, phone charging stations and WiFi access.

"We wanted to keep the comfort station open 24-7 for anyone who didn't have a place to go, anyone who loses power," said Darius Mason, director of Petersburg Area Transit. "We're providing snacks, water, minimum things to keep people comfortable during the cold temperatures."

Joelle, another shelter user, said the station serves as a good alternative to the library, which is currently closed, and churches.

"The food is so appreciated because the church we normally go to to get our food is closed for the weather," she said.

Mason encouraged anyone in need of warmth to use the facility, though he noted some people seem reluctant to come inside.

"They don't seem to come. They don't seem to want to come in. We can't force them to come in, but the facility is here, for their comfort," he said.

The city will keep the bus station open 24 hours until temperatures rise above freezing.

Other regional warming centers are also operating.

Richmond

Richmond's emergency shelter is open at Southside Community Center (6255 Old Warwick Road)

Henrico County

Henrico County opened two warming centers Tuesday at Fairfield Area Library, located at 1401 N. Laburnum Avenue, and Libbie Mill Library, located at 2100 Libbie Lake E. Street. Both are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hanover County

Hanover County's warming centers close at 7 p.m. on January 27. Anyone needing shelter after that time can call Daricka Jones, director of Hanover's Department of Social Services, at 804-240-8407.

