Petersburg Black Excellence Exhibition celebrates artists from across Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. — In celebration of Black History Month, an art exhibition in Petersburg is bringing together artists from across Virginia.

A kickoff luncheon was held Saturday for the 4th Annual Black Excellence Exhibition at the Petersburg Community Resiliency Hub.

Organizers say the installation, which features artwork from young artists of different backgrounds, is an expression of Black identity and love and strength.

"We have artists from all over Virginia, from D.C. to Norfolk, Virginia Beach and right here in Richmond and Petersburg," said Melchizedek Shabazz. "We have a variety of art on show, we have acrylic, we have oil paints, we have print making from yours truly, and we have musical performances as well."

The exhibition runs through March 7 at the Petersburg Resiliency Hub.

