Petersburg firefighters battle apartment fire on Banks Street

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg firefighters battled an apartment fire on Banks Street in Old Towne Tuesday afternoon, marking the fifth working fire the department has responded to in recent weeks.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at 25 West Bank Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an apartment heavily involved with fire and smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down, and the building's sprinkler system had activated. The response was complicated by the narrow city street, which has barricades on both sides running the length of the road due to safety concerns about the stability of an underground tunnel.

"My guys did phenomenal as always. They pre-planned this area. We knew about the construction. They knew exactly where they were going and what their position was prior to leaving the station," said Chief Wayne Hoover.

Hoover said no one was home at the time of the fire. Someone passing by smelled smoke and called authorities.

The fire marks the fifth working fire Petersburg Fire & EMS has responded to among dozens of other calls in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.