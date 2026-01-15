Person injured in Chesterfield house fire officials say was caused by space heater

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person was injured in a Chesterfield County house fire Thursday morning that was caused by a space heater, according to officials.

The fire broke out in the 5500 block of West Bay Road in Woodlake around 8:40 a.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the second story windows and fire in an upstairs room. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

Two people and a cat were rescued from the home. One of the residents was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hours later, officials said a space heater was the cause of the fire.

"As it gets colder, we see more people use space heaters. Please remember to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn and plug them directly into the wall. Make sure you turn them off when you leave the room or before you go to bed at night," Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

