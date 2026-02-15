Truck driver killed in Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel crash

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — A Perdue Farms truck driver died Sunday morning when his tractor-trailer crashed through guardrails on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and plunged into the water below.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. near the North Channel Bridge on the southbound span, just south of Fisherman's Island. The tractor-trailer went over the west side of the bridge, WTKR reported.

Perdue Farms confirmed the driver's death in a statement Sunday.

"We are heartbroken to confirm that a Perdue driver died following an accident on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge‑Tunnel," the company said. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The crash damaged guardrails and curbing on the bridge. Maintenance crews were making emergency repairs Sunday, and one southbound lane remained closed.

Aerial video showed the truck split open with its contents floating in the water.

This marks the second fatal over-the-side crash at the bridge-tunnel in recent years. In June 2023, 36-year-old Christopher A. Scott, of Henrico, died when his tractor-trailer hit the curb, blew a tire and went into the water.

According to previous reporting, there have been at least 18 over-the-side crashes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, including Sunday's incident.

Perdue operates a massive poultry processing plant in Accomac County on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

