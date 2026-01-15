What we're learning about Virginia's first pediatric flu death of 2025-26 season

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the first influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2025-26 flu season, involving a preschool-age child from the state's Eastern Region.

The child, between 0-4 years old, died from complications related to the flu.

The Eastern Region encompasses Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore areas. To protect the family's privacy, health officials will not release additional details about the child.

"We are broken hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time," State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton said. "Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them."

The Virginia Department of Health reports that respiratory illness levels remain moderate statewide as of January 10. While flu activity has decreased in recent weeks, officials emphasize that flu season continues.

lu outbreaks have significantly affected daycares, Pre-K facilities, schools, and long-term care facilities across Virginia, according to health officials.

Most people aged 6 months and older should receive an annual flu vaccine



Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer



Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow



Stay home when feeling sick



People at higher risk for flu complications should contact healthcare providers when symptoms begin to discuss antiviral treatment options

Treatment works best when started within two days of symptom onset. Individuals should contact healthcare providers if symptoms become severe.

