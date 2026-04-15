Pedestrian struck and killed by driver along Midlothian Turnpike, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 7300 block of Midlothian Turnpike, which is near Stonebridge Shopping Center.



Police said the driver of a 2018 Gray Nissan Sentra was traveling west when they struck a woman.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, officials said.

Midlothian Turnpike westbound will be closed from Stone Bridge Plaza Avenue to Granite Spring Road for an extended amount of time as police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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