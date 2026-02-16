These Virginia Black-owned restaurants are offering 'pay what you can' menus this week

RICHMOND, Va. — A Black-owned restaurant outreach effort that's only in its second year has doubled in size and support across Virginia.

From Tuesday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 22, over a dozen Black-owned restaurants across the Commonwealth are coming together to offer a "pay what you can" menu to customers.

"We have a special menu that people can come in, choose an item off that menu and pay whatever they can. If they can't afford it, then that item is free," said Samuel Veney, owner of Philly Vegan on Richmond's Southside.

Veney began the group initiative last year after holding pay what you can days for years at his restaurant.

"Here at this spot, we've served over 7,000 people that are free or reduced rate," Veney said. "We had continuous customers coming back and almost every day saying they didn't know how they were going to get through that hard time."

"I feel like this is a perfect time to continue to do our best, to open our hearts a little bit more, to reach out to our neighbors and extend our hands a little bit more," Veney said.

This year, various restaurants and businesses have joined the mission.

"We have restaurants from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Petersburg, all over Richmond, Henrico, Varina, Chesterfield. It's beautiful," Veney said. "It's not just vegan food. We have traditional food, we have soul food. This year, we have classes."

Natragenix owner Natalie Doss is one of them.

"We are a space of love, where love flows, and we serve the community with wellness. We do different community classes, as well as just having offerings of natural holistic foods," Doss said.

Nestled near the corner of First and Broad Street in Richmond, Doss says they will be opening up their kitchen and wellness classroom this week.

"For those who just need a space to unplug, reset and know that it's accessible. It's so important, not just the food," Doss said. "We will have a Pilates and movement class on Thursday at 6:30 and then on Friday, we will also have a meditation class."

Understanding there are so many across the area in need of a helping hand, both say they are excited to give in this way and hope to see the network of support continue to grow.

"Unity starts with U and I for a reason. So all of these restaurants willing to give their time, willing to give their food to help others is important and I'm glad that we were able to unite to do this," Veney said.

"There's no shame in where you are in your journey. We're here to support you. You are not alone," Doss said.

Veney added that because there were so many people that asked about donating to this effort last year, they have created a donation account that people can give to and you can find those details by clicking here.

See a list of participating businesses below:



Croaker’s Spot: 1020 Hull St., Richmond, VA, 23224, Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.

Natroganix: 105 E Broad St., Richmond, VA, 23219, Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Urban Hang Suite: 304 E Broad St., Richmond, VA, 23219, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Charles Kitchen: 10835 W Broad St., Glen Allen, VA, 23060, Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Inner City Blues: 3015 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA, 23223, Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mama J’s Kitchen: 415 N 1st St., Richmond, VA, 23219, Tuesday through Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Original Ronnie’s BBQ: 2097 New Market Road, Henrico, VA, 23231, Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Le Box Lunch Cafe: 300 Arboretum Place #150, North Chesterfield, VA, 23236 Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Desmonds Island Soul Grill: 977 Reon Dr Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA, 23464, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

Jikoni Cafe: 633 W 35th St., Norfolk, VA, 23508, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

NuVegan Cafe Petersburg: 950 S Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA, 23803, Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

Philly Vegan: 1126 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA, 23224, Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

