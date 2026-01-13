Virginia woman arrested for smuggling $96,000 worth of drugs into prison

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. — A Halifax woman faces felony charges after authorities say she attempted to smuggle drugs into a Virginia state correctional facility during visiting hours.

Paula Saunders Daniel was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance and one count of delivery of drugs to prisoners or committed persons.

The incident occurred Jan. 3 during visitation hours at Pocahontas State Correctional Center in Tazewell County, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Officials searched Daniel's vehicle and found "more Buprenorphine and a small amount of suspected cocaine," the department said.

"Pocahontas State Correctional Center and our facilities as a whole are safer today thanks to the great investigative work from our Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) team members who work hand-in-hand with our staff inside our facilities around the clock to keep Virginia's correctional centers safe and secure," VADOC Director Chad Dotson said.

"I thank them for their great work, and hope this serves as a reminder that drugs and illegal contraband have absolutely no place inside our facilities," Dotson said.

Anyone with information about smuggling drugs into prisons is asked to call 540-830-9280.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.