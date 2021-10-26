Paroled inmate pleads guilty to abduction and robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man arrested for stuffing a man in a trunk and abducting him in Henrico has pled guilty.

Freddie Ferrell Jr. was one of the inmates whose names CBS6 reported on last year in our coverage of the Virginia Parole Board scandal.

With more than 10 arrests for robbery and abduction and several felony convictions, Ferrell was released in July 2018 and supervision ended in March 2020.

Ferrell pled guilty to abducting and trying to rob a man by stuffing him in the trunk of a car and driving east on Williamsburg Road in Henrico in December of 2020. On Monday he was sent back to prison, agreeing to a plea deal with the Commonwealth.

He will now serve nine more years in prison after a Henrico County judge suspended 11 of the 20 years he faced.

"The amount of suspended time is something a judge does differently and they want to have something hanging over his head so if he has a problem in the future or messes up on probation, they can send him back to prison," said CBS6 legal analyst Todd Stone.

Nine months after his supervision ended, he was accused of similar crimes that put him in prison for decades from the late 80s to 2018.

He fled the state to Durham, North Carolina, but was located by the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

"It was a guilty plea to the robbery and the abduction was reduced to a simple abduction,” said Stone. “Abduction carries a life sentence, but simple abduction carries a maximum of 10 years, so he received a sentence based on that offense as well as the robbery offense."

Ferrell will have to serve 85% of the nine years before he's eligible for parole again. That sentence will take him into his 60s.