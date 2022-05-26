Parents shocked, frustrated after teacher at Richmond church charged with child porn

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking for help from the public after arresting a teacher on child pornography and sexual battery charges.

The teacher, 26-year-old Matiko Pierce, used to work for the Forest Hill Presbyterian Church Childcare Center. Detectives are now trying to determine if there are more victims.

"The childcare center is a vital ministry of Forest Hill Presbyterian Church," Pastor Aaron Houghton, a pastor with the church, said.

Pierce's arrest has become a cause for concern for some parents whose children attend the center. Parents said that they are shocked at the arrest and frustrated that more details weren't forthcoming.

"The leadership of the child care center and the child care center committee, as soon as they were made aware of these allegations, were quick to respond and they participated to their fullest extent with the authorities conducting the investigation," Houghton said.

Pierce was indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury in Richmond on May 18. The charges stemmed from an incident that "happened on or about and between March 1 through March 31.

The first indictment was for knowingly taking part in or participating in the production of child pornography by any means with the victim being less than 15. The second indictment was for feloniously sexually abusing a child under the age of 13.

CBS6 learned that the police report was taken in early April.

"It was brought to my attention recently the allegations made against a former employee of the child care day center," Houghton said.

A parent of a child who attends the daycare shared a screenshot of when Pierce started at the child care center, with Pierce writing that he was the afternoon janitor and a substitute teacher.

Pastor Houghton has been with the church since December 2021.

"The authorities who conducted the investigation are in control of the situation moving forward and we are reliant on them for any news or pertinent information on the matter," Houghton said.

Richmond Police are asking for anyone with information about their investigation or Matiko Pierce to call Problem Solvers at (804) 780-1000.