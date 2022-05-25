Watch
Teacher at Richmond church charged with child porn, sexual battery

Posted at 4:52 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 16:52:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police arrested a teacher at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church Child Care on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond.

Matiko Pierce, 26, of Richmond, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and child pornography offenses, according to Richmond Police.

Police asked anyone with information about Pierce to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at 804-646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

