Ukrainian veterans visit Virginia to learn about adaptive sports programs

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Ukrainian veterans traveled thousands of miles to Virginia to learn about adaptive athletics programs with a goal of establishing similar opportunities back home.

The veterans visited the Virginia War Memorial as part of a cross-cultural exchange organized by Paralyzed Veterans of America and Sportable, working alongside Veterans Athletes United to develop adaptive sports programs in Ukraine.

"When you're an injured or disabled veteran, life is hard," said Kathy Tilbury with Paralyzed Veterans of America and Sportable. "They asked to get some information about adaptive sports."

The need for such programs in Ukraine has grown significantly due to the ongoing war with Russia, where veterans return home wounded and often permanently disabled each day.

"There is so much that people who are disabled can do, and there are so many opportunities, and there's such a great community," Tilbury said. "Adaptive sports brings that out and gets you out of the home and brings you out of that depression you might get into."

Olena Malovana, Veterans Alliance Chairperson, explained the inspiration behind the initiative.

"One year ago, two of our veterans went to learn adaptive skiing in Oregon state, and we saw how inspired they were, so we decided to start this kind of sport in Ukraine," Malovana said. "It's something new for Ukraine."

Navy veteran William Biringer, who was injured in 2021 during his military service, joined the Ukrainian veterans during their visit to share his personal experience with adaptive sports.

"I support their fight all the way through and through," Biringer said. "Anything I can do to help them. Anything I could do to be of service."

Biringer hopes the knowledge gained from Virginia organizations will help Ukrainian veterans enjoy fulfilling lives through adaptive athletics.

"We're just trying to help interface and kind of get them on the right path with what they might need and what the new program might need to succeed in the future, and how we can help them succeed," Biringer said. "It feels good to help others and it's super easy when you're a part of groups like this."

