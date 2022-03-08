Parade held to celebrate Longwood basketball teams: 'It's a historic event'

FARMVILLE, Va. -- A parade was held in Farmville on Monday to celebrate Longwood's basketball teams.

Both the men and the women's teams are going to the NCAA tournament for the first time in history.

"This town is extremely proud of the Longwood Lancers and I think you see that today. I think you'll see the whole community rally behind both the men's and the women's team," Doug Stanley, an administrator for Prince Edward County, said.

Residents showed up in their Longwood gear and lined the streets to celebrate the two teams on their accomplishments.

"We are excited to welcome them back to town today. The community's excited. It's a historic event," Farmville Mayor David Whitus said.