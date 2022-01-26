When Pantheon, world's fastest multi-launch coaster, is set to open at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

RICHMOND, Va. -- What is being dubbed the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster is set to open this March at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Pantheon will open for early access rides by park members starting Friday, March 4, before opening to all visitors on Friday, March 25, officials with the SeaWorld Entertainment-owned amusement park announced Wednesday.

"Traveling at speeds of 73 miles per hour, this coaster launches riders to new heights," a news release states. "Harnessing all the speed and strength of five of the greatest Roman gods, the ride stands 180 feet tall, spans over 3,300 feet of track and features a 95° drop, 4 launches, 5 air-time hills and 2 inversions."

The steel Intamin Worldwide-designed ride, which will be the park's eighth roller coaster, features a "record-breaking display of strength, speed and power to create the ultimate ride experience."

The ride includes Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune, with an aspect of the track reflecting their respective powers, according to park officials.

"The opening of Pantheon has been much anticipated, and we are thrilled to add such an innovative attraction to our thrill ride portfolio,” Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President Kevin Lembke said. "With multiple launches, a beyond vertical drop, speed changes and other unique ride components, this coaster creates an unforgettable ride experience."

Additionally, Aquazoid Amped, an "immersive ride experience, featuring an all-new special effects show, pulse-pounding music and dynamic lighting effects," is set to open at Water Country USA in May.

