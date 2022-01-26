PHOTOS: Busch Gardens Williamsburg's new multi-launch coaster

What is being dubbed the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster is set to open this March at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Pantheon will be available for early access rides by park members on select dates starting Friday, March 4 before opening to all park visitors Friday, March 25, officials with the SeaWorld Entertainment-owned amusement park announced Wednesday.

"Traveling at speeds of 73 miles per hour, this coaster launches riders to new heights," a news release states. "Harnessing all the speed and strength of five of the greatest Roman gods, the ride stands 180 feet tall, spans over 3,300 feet of track and features a 95° drop, 4 launches, 5 air-time hills and 2 inversions."

The steel Intamin Worldwide designed ride will be the park's eighth roller coaster.