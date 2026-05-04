Henrico man charged in connection to Outer Banks hit-and-run crash

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — A Henrico County man is charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

According to a post from the Southern Shores Police Department, a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Chicahauk Trail in Southern Shores on April 15. The driver left the scene without stopping.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Benton W. Hausser of Henrico County is charged with felony hit and run with serious injury or death, failure to report an accident and failure to give information and/or assist an injured person.

Hausser was arrested Sunday in Henrico County and is awaiting his first court appearance, police said.

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