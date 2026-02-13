Looking for love online? Police urge safe swiping.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Just in time for Valentine's Day, police are urging potential love birds to prioritize safety when meeting someone for the first time, especially if the introduction happened online.

A Facebook post from the Henrico police department’s Special Victims Unit this week features detectives Tim Million and Danielle Foley offering a series of dating app safety tips.

“Online dating has become the new norm for millions,” Million said in the video.

“But there’s always some risk involved when meeting somebody for the first time," Foley added.

The detectives recommend:

Tell a trusted friend or family member where you’re going and when you’ll be back

Use phones or apps with location-sharing features

Meet in public places rather than private homes or secluded spots

Have your own transportation or use a ride-share

Keep your address, workplace, last name or daily routine private until you’ve built trust

Avoid sending intimate photos or videos you wouldn’t want online

Trust your instincts and leave if something feels off

Foley and Million added that dating app users should feel no obligation to share personal contact information, engage in physical affection or send money.

“No legit match needs gift cards or help paying a fee,” Million said.

Million encouraged anyone who feels unsafe to call 911.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.