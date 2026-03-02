Briana Scurry shares her journey from football fields to World Cup glory at RVA Sports Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — Soccer legend Briana Scurry captivated the audience at the fifth annual RVA Sports Awards, sharing stories of her journey from a football-loving kid in the Midwest to one of the most celebrated goalkeepers in the history of women's soccer.

Scurry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and key figure on the iconic 1999 U.S. Women's World Cup championship team, was welcomed to the stage by hosts Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon to thunderous applause.

From football fields to the goalmouth

Scurry traced her athletic roots back to a childhood passion for tackle football — helmets, pads and all — where she played linebacker and wide receiver, scoring 7 touchdowns in her second season. When she aged out of the lightweight division, her mother drew the line. Soccer became the substitute, and goalkeeping — assigned by a coach who "didn't know a whole lot about the game" — became her destiny.

"I think part of the reason I was just real instinctive about playing goal is because I basically taught myself how," Scurry said.

Without access to specialized training or the funds to pursue it, Scurry relied on raw instinct and determination.

"I just kind of showed up on the scene and made a splash," she said.

The dream sparked by a miracle

It was a television set and a historic hockey game that ignited her Olympic ambitions. Scurry recalled watching the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team's "Miracle on Ice" as an 8-year-old, transfixed by goalie Jim Craig and Al Michaels' legendary call.

"I jumped off the couch and said, 'Yes, I believe in miracles. I want to be an Olympian,'" she said. "That started the dream."

The traffic that changed everything

One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when Scurry described the scene driving into a 1999 World Cup match against Denmark, unaware of just how big women's soccer had become.

"We were a little bit late, and we all were thinking, 'Why is there so much traffic?'" Scurry said. "And then as we were driving in, we noticed it was little girls with pigtails, red, white and blue, and scribbles — 'Go USA' on the windows of the cars. The traffic was for us."

That realization, she said, crystallized the cultural impact the team was having — an impact that went far beyond the scoreboard.

The save. The moment. The legacy.

When asked about her penalty kick stop in the 1999 World Cup final that helped seal the championship in front of 90,000 fans, Scurry described a moment of almost supernatural clarity.

"When I was walking out into that goal, I had a sensation about that third kicker," she said. "Somewhere in my mind, the word 'look' — I heard it. And I looked at that kicker, and I knew."

Concussions, advocacy and finding purpose

Scurry also opened up about a career-ending concussion suffered in April 2010. What followed was a year of cognitive, balance and psychological testing, and a slow, painful decline rather than recovery.

"It's a dark hole to be in," she said. "It completely disrupts everything — it's not just your game, it's disrupting your entire life."

Out of that struggle came a new purpose. Scurry became a vocal advocate for traumatic brain injury awareness.

"I realized I was speaking for a lot of people," she said. "Maybe they feel like they can help their loved one a little bit better now — and having that caregiver have a little bit more hope is something I really take a lot of pride in."

A ripple effect that never ends

Reflecting on the generational impact of the 1999 World Cup, Scurry pointed to the players who grew up watching that team and went on to become U.S. national team stars — Tobin Heath, Kristine Press, Abby Wambach and Ali Krieger.

"These young girls, they saw it, they became it, and now they inspire," she said. "It's hard to explain how amazing that is — to impact somebody in that way, because that is generational."

On the growth of women's sports today, Scurry said the joy is real.

"That ripple effect goes on and on," she said. "That young girl ends up in the arena, she ends up impacting girls all over the world. It's an amazing sisterhood."

Her parting advice to young athletes was simple: "Remember the joy in the game. The window to play is only so wide — suck the marrow out of that window as best as you can. And every once in a while, just try to stop and smell the roses."

