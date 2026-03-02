Help on the way for Petersburg neighbors sick of 4-year traffic detour

PETERSBURG, Va. — A temporary, prefabricated, steel-reinforced bridge is being put in place on Oak Hill Road in Petersburg to address a traffic detour that has frustrated neighbors for nearly four years. The one-lane temporary bridge, which leads into the Oak Hill subdivision, is expected to open to through traffic by the end of March 2026.

The mile-long detour began in April 2022 when a section of Oak Hill Road was closed after the existing bridge, which spans three underground pipes, was found to be structurally unsafe.

Residents have since been forced to take an alternate route.

"Everybody on [city] council along with the city manager knows it's been too long waiting to get this bridge back open," Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said.

For those who have had to navigate the detour, the temporary fix is a welcome development.

"It's a good, temporary solution for the residents of Petersburg, especially those that live on that street," Josephine Kay-Blizzard said.

"Somethings better than nothing," John Hennessee said.

The frustration grew over time, particularly as residents watched a nearby project reach completion.

"Our neighbors on North Park waited four years, and they've got a brand-new concrete bridge," Hennessee said.

The Oak Hill area presents a unique engineering challenge because it is prone to flooding, according to the city. The permanent replacement bridge will be designed at a higher elevation to prevent future flooding; a design the city says requires additional time to complete.

The temporary bridge is being leased for $60,000 for 270 days while the permanent structure is built. The new permanent bridge carries a $4 million price tag.

Parham said the temporary bridge will provide critical access in the meantime.

"It's going to provide all the immediate needs for access that all of our public safety and emergency service vehicles need to get over here to the Oak Hill area, in a quicker way, rather than going around," Parham said.

