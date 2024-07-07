Firefighters 'completely exhausted' after massive fertilizer warehouse fire; weeks-long cleanup ahead

SOUTH HILL, Va. -- Officials say volunteer firefighters are "completely exhausted" nearly 24 hours after battling a massive fire at a fertilizer warehouse in South Hill, Virginia.

Crews were "wrapping up operations" as of 12:25 p.m. Sunday and said cleanup of the Nutrien Ag Solutions site on W Danville Street would likely take weeks, according to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

"All utilities have been restored and residents may return home," officials said.

WATCH: Drone video shows crews battling massive fire at warehouse

Watch crews battling massive fire at fertilizer warehouse in South Hill

Company officials said a "third-party related car accident involving a private citizen" caused the fire at their retail facility, which offers fertilizers and other chemicals like herbicides and insecticides to farmers, around 1:55 p.m. Saturday.

Video provided to WTVR CBS showed a propane tank, which was apparently hit by a car and then landed near the warehouse, shooting flames into the building.

"Our community has completely overwhelmed us and we are praying for all affected along with our Nutrien Family," firefighters said Sunday.

Brandon Turley

Fifteen firefighters were injured battling the blaze as feels-like temperatures soared into the triple digits. They were taken to an area hospital for chemical exposure and heat exhaustion-related injuries as well as minor scrapes and burns, officials said. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Fire officials had recommended a voluntary evacuation for people within half a mile of the fire as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

"Unless you are in the immediate vicinity of the fire you are OK to shelter inside," officials said.

About six hours after the fire started, firefighters had the flames fully contained. But crews remained overnight working hot spots and monitoring air at the site and surrounding neighborhood.

Officials said firefighters would be "out and around the property for several days."

Local News PHOTOS: Massive fire destroys fertilizer warehouse in South Hill

As a result of the water used to extinguish the fire, police said Saturday evening that there was a large amount of run-off from the fire going into area creeks.

"At this time the levels are non-hazardous but does have a strong smell," officers said. "Please avoid area creeks and this run-off."

Officials said Virginia Department of Emergency Management crews were monitoring the levels and that updates would be provided "if anything changes."

The fire happened as the area was under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. That means the heat index or feels-like temps could top 105° in spots.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," National Weather Service officials warned.

South Hill is a town with a population of roughly 4,700 off Interstate 85 in rural Mecklenburg County. It is about 85 miles and a 1-hour 15-minute drive from Richmond.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!