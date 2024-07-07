Watch Now
PHOTOS: Massive fire destroys fertilizer warehouse in South Hill

Photos show crews fighting a massive fire at the Nutrien Ag Solutions fertilizer warehouse in South Hill, Virginia on Saturday afternoon. Officials urged people within half a mile of the fire to evacuate. Fifteen volunteer firefighters were taken to an area hospital with chemical exposure and heat exhaustion-related injuries as well as minor scrapes and burns, officials said.

