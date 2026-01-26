Power restored to over 2,000 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers overnight

WARSAW, Va. — Power has been restored to more than 2,000 Northern Neck Electric Cooperative customers overnight, according to a Monday morning news release.

Ice accumulation mainly impacted the Northumberland County area.

"NNEC crews immediately began assessing damage and restored power to more than 2,000 affected members overnight and early this morning," the news release says.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, NNEC reports 11 outages impacting 94 customers, primarily in Northumberland County.

The outages were caused by fallen trees and limbs breaking four utility poles, which will be replaced today.



"NNEC urges members with portable generators to make sure they are safely and properly connected. Operate them outdoors in an area with plenty of ventilation. Never run a generator in a home or garage. Prevent backfeeding power to the line by not plugging a generator into the wall. Use heavy-duty extension cords to connect appliances to the outlets on the generator."

NNEC members can report an outage by using the coNNECt app or by calling 1-866-663-2688.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube