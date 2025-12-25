Suspected drunk driver wrecks cars, yards in Chesterfield neighborhood: 'Just a disaster'

RICHMOND, Va. — A suspected drunk driver caused chaos on Christmas Eve for residents on North Stevens Hollow Drive in Chesterfield County, according to police.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon when a man driving a detailing van allegedly went on what neighbors described as "a not so silent ride," tearing up yards, sideswiping parked SUVs and destroying mailboxes.

Gilbert Allen was returning home from a work gift exchange when he discovered his SUV had been totaled in the rampage.

"My car is pretty much totaled," Allen said. "Just a disaster. Right here at Christmas Eve, this is what we got."

Police said the van driver bounced off several SUVs parked along the street. The suspect also allegedly got into a fight with a family member during the incident.

Officers arrested one man and took him to jail. A second person was placed in handcuffs and loaded onto a stretcher to be checked out at a local hospital.

The destruction left behind broken mirrors, dented doors and yard signs run over throughout the neighborhood.

Despite the extensive property damage, Allen said he was grateful no one was seriously injured.

"It is frustrating but at the end of the day, nobody got hurt, nobody lost their life. This is what insurance is for. But it just sucks," Allen said.

Police said charges are pending against the suspected drunk driver. Officers reminded residents that driving under the influence is dangerous any day of the year, even during holidays meant for celebration.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

