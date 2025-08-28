Gov. Youngkin signs bill to replace aging Norris Bridge 8 years early

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation Thursday that will accelerate the replacement of the nearly 70-year-old Norris Bridge, moving the project eight years ahead of its original schedule.

The aging bridge provides a vital connection between Virginia's Northern Neck and the Middle Peninsula. The replacement project is now set to begin in 2028.

The decision comes after years of crashes, safety concerns and structural issues that have plagued the 68-year-old span. Drivers have reported traffic delays, crashes, weight restrictions and most recently, mangled metal on the bridge.

"It's dangerous going across there. There's been two accidents, several, you know, recently, several people have gotten killed. I just think they should think about it. It's worth the change," said one driver.

While Virginia Department of Transportation officials maintain that the structural concerns are cosmetic and don't pose safety risks, passing is now prohibited on the bridge.

The new bridge will feature fully-functional shoulders, higher guard rails and wider travel lanes, according to VDOT. Preliminary work is already underway.

