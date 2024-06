NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead after an early morning shooting Sunday in Norfolk.

Around 5 a.m., police said officers were called to the 7900 block of Shore Drive, near Little Creek Road. When they got there, they found 24-year-old Kimaun Ewell, of Richmond, with a gunshot wound.

Police said he later died at the hospital.

Detectives said they arrested Kiana Ewell, 32, of Richmond. Kiana Ewell is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.