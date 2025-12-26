Virginia officials urge safe driving as New Year's Eve approaches: 'Think about others'

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — With Christmas 2025 in the rearview, all signs point to the new year as people prepare to celebrate 2026. However, law enforcement officials are reminding drivers about the serious consequences of distracted or drunk driving during the holiday period.

"Incidents occur each and every day and they're avoidable," said Brad Hughes, a Powhatan Sheriff Deputy.

Hughes speaks from personal experience. In 2014, while working as a special police officer in Chesterfield, a distracted driver hit him while Hughes was responding to a crash. He lost both his legs.

"If you think it can't happen to you, look at me. I'm prime example," Hughes said.

Hughes explained that in many crashes, impaired drivers often walk away unharmed while others suffer severe injuries or death.

"If you look at individuals who are involved in crashes, they are normally the ones who walk away because their bodies get so limp. We are the ones who are injured. If not injured, or dead," he said.

The National Safety Council predicts that nearly 430 people may lose their lives in roadway crashes over the New Year's holiday period between Thursday and January 4. Nationally, alcohol-related crashes made up 34% of all fatalities in 2023.

Virginia statistics show the severity of the problem locally. According to the State DMV, there were 318 fatal alcohol-related crashes in 2024, representing an 8.5% increase over 2023.

"The holiday season brings in a lot of people who want to go out and have a good time, but when you do that, you've got to be responsible when you're behind the wheel of that car. Think about others who are around you before you put that key in the ignition," Hughes said.

Police agencies at state and local levels will increase patrols to ensure road safety, but Hughes emphasizes the importance of proactive planning.

"Before you decide you're going to go out that weekend or this holiday season for New Year's Eve, have yourself a plan of direction of which way you're going to go. Have yourself that ability to get that free ride or have that ability to pass the keys. Have that designated driver," Hughes said.

To help with safe transportation, The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association and Responsibility.org are offering $20 in Uber credits to help people get home safely.

"Keeping yourself focused on the roadway is the most important thing especially during the holiday season," Hughes said.

