Here's a look into dozens of new Virginia laws now in effect

RICHMOND, Va. -- July 1 marked the first day for dozens of new laws in Virginia. CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald broke down some of those new laws and how they might impact your life.
Watch: How new laws will impact foster care in Virginia
A rundown of new laws now in effect in Virginia
📱More news from the Virginia General Assembly from WTVR.com
What impact will new laws have on Virginia gun owners? Here's a breakdown. Trump rally in Chesapeake excites base: 'Mr. President, welcome to Virginia' These 6 new Virginia ABC laws go into effect on July 1 Trump to hold Virginia rally after presidential debate Bob Good vows to have a ‘full recount’ in close Virginia primary Bob Good hopes final vote count will put him ahead of John McGuire
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews