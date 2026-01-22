Live Casino Virginia opens doors in Petersburg after years of anticipation

PETERSBURG, Va. — After years of anticipation, Live Casino Virginia officially opened its doors to the public Thursday in Petersburg, marking a historic moment for the Tri-Cities area.

The temporary facility features 900 slot machines and 30 gaming tables, bringing 500 new jobs to the region. While this is only the temporary location, the casino represents a significant economic opportunity for Petersburg and surrounding communities.

The opening is expected to generate millions in revenue for the city of Petersburg in the first year alone, with projections of $240 million over the first decade.

Eager gamblers began arriving early, with some setting up lawn chairs outside the facility on Tuesday, mistakenly thinking the casino would open that day. By Thursday morning, more than a dozen cars had already rolled through the parking lot, with visitors checking to see if the doors were open.

Weny Delrosario drove an hour and a half from Colonial Beach Virginia with his mother to be among the first visitors.

"We live in Colonial Beach Virginia," Delrosario said. "An hour and a half is really nothing in the scheme of things."

Delrosario plans to bring his mother to the casino at least twice a week, and she typically spends three to four hours gambling during each visit.

Freddie Wilkerson, who lives in Richmond, arrived for opening day with high hopes.

"Actually I came because this is the first day, this is the first day this is opened and I feel lucky," Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson plans to visit the casino twice a week, while Jerome White from Hopewell expects to come even more frequently.

"Maybe four times a week," White said, adding that he believes the casino will benefit the entire region.

"I think it's going to help the community, the surrounding area," White said.

Milton Smith, who lives in Chester, shared his excitement with CBS 6.

"I am excited about this, should have happened a long time ago," Smith said.

Adell Green traveled down from Fredericksburg for the grand opening.

"Well, it's exciting. Something different. The live tables and everything. I'm pretty sure entertainment will come with it, and just meeting new people, just meeting people, doing something different," Green said.

Live Casino Virginia operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Casino officials say the upcoming winter weather will not shut them down, as they plan to keep parking lots cleared and the building is constructed to withstand severe weather conditions.

